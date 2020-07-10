Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,617 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,440,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,852,416. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Nord/LB cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.46.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

