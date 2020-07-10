Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $577.83.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,223 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $572.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

