Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.4% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.30. The stock had a trading volume of 772,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.44.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

