Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $767,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 38,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.43.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.75. The stock had a trading volume of 961,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,172. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $351,849.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

