Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 33.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $186.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.06.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

