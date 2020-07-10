Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Reduces Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FRC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.12.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.55. The stock had a trading volume of 283,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,454. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.18. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

