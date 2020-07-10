Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 2,972 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 256.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

HYG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.35. 957,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,943,570. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.97. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

