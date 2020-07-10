Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 38,282 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,282 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

In other Bar Harbor Bankshares news, CEO Curtis C. Simard bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,946.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,275 shares of company stock worth $74,482 over the last three months.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,919. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.