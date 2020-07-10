Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 4,200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,996,789. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.