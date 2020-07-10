Etherparty (FUEL) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Etherparty has a market cap of $3.68 million and $547,267.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Etherparty has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045477 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.04898878 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00053511 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.