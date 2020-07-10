E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Short Interest Down 7.7% in June

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,760,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 13,820,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ ETFC traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 149,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,617. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

