EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Cap of $716,540.47

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $716,540.47 and $14,903.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.01901253 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000531 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 259.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 38,465,566 coins and its circulating supply is 35,500,859 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

