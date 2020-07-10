Everipedia Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $16.12 million and $1.06 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC, DragonEX and Bitfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,011,724,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,730,271 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Upbit, BigONE, OTCBTC, Bancor Network and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

