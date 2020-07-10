EveryCoin (EVY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $451,888.00

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $451,888.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.86 or 0.01973828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00184766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00064890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00115446 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

