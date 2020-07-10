Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.81 ($27.88).

EVK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a €30.50 ($34.27) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

FRA EVK traded down €0.28 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €23.37 ($26.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,139 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.37. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

