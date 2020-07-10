Exane Derivatives Acquires 42,311 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives owned approximately 0.05% of Xerox worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,475,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Xerox by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Xerox by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 126,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of XRX stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,723. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

