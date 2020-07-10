Exane Derivatives Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 387.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,103 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.25. 318,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,061,691. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,854. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

