Exane Derivatives Boosts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 62,142.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $114.19. 38,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,371. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $398,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,092 shares of company stock worth $5,033,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

