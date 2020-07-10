Exane Derivatives Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $495,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 587.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,854 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,392. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

