Exane Derivatives Buys 36,035 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 73,540.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,035 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.47.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.54. 1,143,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,289. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.