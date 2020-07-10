Exane Derivatives Buys 63,287 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4,549.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 911.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 342.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. 805,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,784. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CF. Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

