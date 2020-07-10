Exane Derivatives Buys 868 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $254,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $1,536,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,673. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $395.00. The company has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

