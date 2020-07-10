Exane Derivatives Buys Shares of 232,582 iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 232,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,196,000. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF comprises 2.2% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Exane Derivatives owned 2.67% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fis Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EZA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,214. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

