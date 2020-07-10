Exane Derivatives Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.99.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,818,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,377,682. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

