Exane Derivatives Grows Stake in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Baozun were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BZUN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Baozun by 96.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Baozun by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.95.

Shares of Baozun stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 34,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,564. Baozun Inc has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

