Exane Derivatives Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,968 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,199.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Shares of VST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. 70,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,503. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

