Exane Derivatives Has $1.95 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20,609.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,936 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,784,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 126.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,423 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $144,130,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,877,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,442,667. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

