Exane Derivatives Has $5.59 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,763 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 657,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,564,488. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $193.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.70.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

