Exane Derivatives Increases Stock Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.78. 1,083,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,765. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.12.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

