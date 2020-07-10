Exane Derivatives Lowers Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 42,840,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,540,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $200.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra lowered their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

