Exane Derivatives Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura increased their price target on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.52.

Shares of JD.Com stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,519,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. Research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.