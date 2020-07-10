Exane Derivatives Reduces Holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 61.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,865 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in IBM were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IBM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in IBM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in IBM by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in IBM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IBM by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IBM from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IBM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NYSE IBM traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.75. The stock had a trading volume of 198,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,184. IBM has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBM will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

