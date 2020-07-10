Exane Derivatives Sells 297,620 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297,620 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 70,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,216,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. 12,949,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,659,496. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $39.44.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

