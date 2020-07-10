Exane Derivatives Sells 8,640 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,435,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,751. The company has a market capitalization of $146.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average of $87.42. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $100.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

