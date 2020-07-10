Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $81,350.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,707.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,609 shares of company stock worth $1,908,327. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXR traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $96.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.16.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

