Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lowered by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.12. 11,670,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,099,204. The stock has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

