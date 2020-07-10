Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,809 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

XOM traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.58. 14,062,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,742,476. The stock has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

