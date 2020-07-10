Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Facebook were worth $40,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,725,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,697,148. The firm has a market cap of $697.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $46,490.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,009,776 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura upped their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.45.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

