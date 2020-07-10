Fiii (FIII) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Fiii coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex. Fiii has a market cap of $52,570.54 and approximately $570.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fiii has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fiii

Fiii’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

