First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

AG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a $2.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,354 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,628,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 188,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $86.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

