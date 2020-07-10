First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $12.24 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FQVLF. TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $11.00 to $14.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.