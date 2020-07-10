Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.74

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and traded as high as $29.00. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 575,466 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.31.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

