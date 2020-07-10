Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.50

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.50 and traded as low as $14.17. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 12,300 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%.
Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Company Profile (NYSE:PFD)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
