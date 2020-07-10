Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Shares of Fortive stock remained flat at $$67.26 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fortive has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,441.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $2,557,338.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,609,513.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fortive by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

