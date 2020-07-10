Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Short Interest Down 7.6% in June

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 330,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.92. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.35 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 37.66% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,915,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 212,467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2,951.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 148,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 11.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

