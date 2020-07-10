FTX Token Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00032591 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a total market cap of $283.31 million and $2.94 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045477 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.04898878 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00053511 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002595 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

