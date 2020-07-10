Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.34

Galaxy Gaming Inc (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.23. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 18,700 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Galaxy Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter.

About Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

