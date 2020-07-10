GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.01. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 560,641 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -2.52.

GelTech Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLTC)

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and wildland firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

