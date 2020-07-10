Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $505,620.20 and approximately $3.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 59% against the U.S. dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045408 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.04874851 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002734 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00053613 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain is a token. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

