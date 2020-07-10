Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.74

Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and traded as high as $19.92. Global X MSCI Greece ETF shares last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 295,171 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Fis Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 578,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 42,731 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000.

